Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:35 IST
Santosh Sivan Becomes First Indian To Be Conferred With Pierre Angenieux Tribute At Cannes
Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan has worked in films such as Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, Dil Se.., Asoka, Navarasa, and Praramba, to name a few.
Santosh Sivan is one of the celebrated cinematographers of the Indian entertainment industry. He has been active in the industry for around four decades now and has worked in films such as Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, Dil Se.., Asoka, Navarasa, and Praramba, to name a few.
Owing to his spectacular cinematography skills, the filmmaker has been awarded 12 National Film Awards during his career. Now, the cinematographer has added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian to be conferred with Pierre Angenieux Tribute at the Cannes Film Festival.
Santosh Sivan creates history
Taking to his Facebook handle, Sivan confirmed the news by sharing a post that had an introductory text with a Festival De Cannes logo at the top.
