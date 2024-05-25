Santosh Sivan Receives Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens At Cannes 2024, Preity Zinta Presents The Award

Advertisement

Santosh Sivan has scripted history by becoming the first Asian to receive the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens at the Cannes Film Festival. What makes the moment even more special is that his long-time collaborator Priety Zinta, presented the award to the cinematographer. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is being held at the French Riveria from May 15 - May 25. Several Indian movies and celebrities have been recognised at the event this year.

Santosh Sivan scripts history at Cannes

On May 24, actress Preity Zinta took to the stage to present Santosh Sivan with the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award for cinematography. The event took place on Friday at the iconic Palais de Festivals, celebrating the art of cinematography and the profound impact of Indian cinema on the global stage. As per ANI, the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, introduced in 2013, honours outstanding contributions to the field of cinematography.

A screengrab of Santosh Sivan's post | Image: instagram

The appearance marks Preity’s comeback at the Cannes Film Festival after 17 years. The actress took to the stage in a champagne-coloured shimmer saree. The ensemble was custom-made by Seema Gujral.

DYK Preity Zinta worked with Santosh Sivan on his first movie

Preity’s association with the cinematographer has been a long one. The duo first worked together in her debut movie, Dil Se and will collaborate again for her comeback movie Lahore 1947.

Talking to DD India at the Cannes Film Festival, Preity Zinta recalled how Sivan made her look good in her debut movie Dil Se for which the director Mani Ratnam insisted on her to feature without any make-up. She also recalled how he pampered her during the shoot. She said, “While we were shooting in Kerala, the song had a little light rain. You don't really see the rain, but it was there. So in the four days there, my bones were hurting in the rain, I had fever, I wasn't feeling well. Santosh came and got me rasam and all the food, and said, ‘Why don’t you eat this? It's hot.' He was really sweet and took care of me.”