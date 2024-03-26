×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Saudi Arabia To Join Miss Universe Paegent For The First Time In History

Saudi Arabia's Rumy Alqahtani, a beauty pageant competitor and influencer, made the announcement of her participation in Miss Universe 2024 on Monday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rumy Alqahtani
Rumy Alqahtani | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Model Rumy Alqahtani, 27, is about to create history by flying the Saudi flag in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant for the first time, marking a significant turning point in the nation's global image. Alqahtani, a seasoned beauty pageant competitor and influencer with one million Instagram followers, made the announcement on Monday and said that she will be competing in one of the most prominent pageants in the world.

Rumy Alqahtani on her Miss Universe participation

Rumy expressed her happiness about getting the honour to compete in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in an Instagram post. Alqahtani shared images of herself waving the Saudi Arabian flag while decked out in a gown, tiara, and sash to announce her attendance at the event. Her caption read, “I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This is the debut of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the competition.”

 

 

Saudi Arabia turning a new leaf

Saudi Arabia, which has historically been associated with conservatism, is currently seeing a change in direction under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia, the biggest nation on the Arabian Peninsula, has long upheld rigid social and religious regulations. These stringent regulations have, however, loosened in recent months.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister | World News | Sky News

 

The world has taken notice of this change, especially since women are now free to drive, go to activities with other genders, and apply for passports without the need for male guardianship. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia, which is well-known for its severe alcohol prohibitions, has consented to let diplomats who are not Muslims buy alcohol.

Talking about Saudi Arabia’s representative for the Miss Universe 2024, fashion model Alqahtani was born in Riyadh and has participated in various beauty pageants, including Miss Global, Miss Planet International, Miss Woman International, and Miss Arab World. Alqahtani will travel to Mexico with other delegates to compete in the 73rd Miss Universe contest.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

