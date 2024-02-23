Advertisement

The much-anticipated WPL season 2 is finally about to begin. Fans are counting down the days for the official kick-off of the mega tournament, which is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2023. Much like its elder sibling (IPL), the Women's Premier League will also be declared open with a blazing opening ceremony. Several Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Malhotra are performing at the event. Ahead of the ceremony, a glimpse of the Kabir Singh actor prepping for his performance surfaced online on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor to ride a bike for his WPL performance?

Shahid was seen sitting on a bike in a video that WPL posted on their Instagram handle. The actor is expected to arrive in style on a bike, according to the glimpse. He also expressed his passion for the sport and talked about the significance of the league in advancing women's cricket.

Shahid said, “I have a daughter and she used to wonder whether women play cricket as well because she is very sporty and my son likes to play cricket. She wanted to compete with him and I showed her some of the matches and told her girls can play cricket and they are great at playing cricket so yeah, I am very happy the league has finally come up. Like I sit with my son and daughter for IPL, we’ll be sitting for WPL as well.”

What do we know about WPL 2024?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore. It will begin just before the onset of the action between the finalists of the last time i.e., Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The event will start at 6:30 PM IST. The opening ceremony will broadcast live on the Sports18 channel. The live stream will also be available to watch on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Following the conclusion of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony, the league action will begin. The finalists of the last time, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will initiate the action, which will continue for the next three-and-half weeks. To summarise, the WPL 2024 starting date is February 23, 2024, and the final of WPL 2024 will be played on March 17, 2024.