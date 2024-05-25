Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know | Image: Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know/X

Advertisement

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli congratulated the team of Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know for winning the La Cinef prize at Cannes 2024. The RRR director praised the team for their achievement at the prestigious film festival. Not just him, but several other stars including Yash and R Madhavan extended their best wishes to the team of Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know.

Celebs react to Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know win at Cannes

FTII student Chidananda S Naik's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know won first prize among 17 other films. The selection included 18 films by film students chosen from 2,263 applicants representing 555 film schools worldwide.

SS Rajamouli shared a post on X, stating, "Indian talent breaching boundaries… Happy to hear that @Chidanandasnaik’s ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ has won the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes 2024! Kudos to the youngsters."

Advertisement

Indian talent breaching boundaries… Happy to hear that @Chidanandasnaik’s ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ has won the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes 2024!

Kudos to the youngsters 👏🏻👏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli)

Meanwhile, Yash wrote, "Many congratulations @Chidanandasnaik for winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes for ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’! Proud to see you take Kannada folklore to the global stage and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema!."

Advertisement

Many congratulations @Chidanandasnaik for winning the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film at Cannes for ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’!

Proud to see you take Kannada folklore to the global stage and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema! pic.twitter.com/gi072JMCFK — Yash (@TheNameIsYash)

R Madhavan also congrartulated the team of the short film and wrote, "Congratulations to Mr. Chidananda Naik and to the entire team for this very prestigious honor. May this be just the beginning of an illustrious career with many more extraordinary recognition and love. ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏."

Advertisement

Congratulations to Mr. Chidananda Naik and to the entire team for this very prestigious honor. May this be just the beginning of an illustrious career with many more extraordinary recognition and love. ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/jXspX8IOkc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan)

More about Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is a 16-minute short film. It tells the story of a village thrown into chaos by an elderly woman who steals a rooster. To retrieve the rooster, a prophecy is invoked, leading to the exile of the old lady’s family. The film features cinematography by Suraj Thakur, editing by Manoj V, and sound by Abhishek Kadam.

