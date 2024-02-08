Advertisement

While the various branches of the Indian film industry has been churning out a spate of inspiring and well-concocted content, breaking out onto the global cinematic scene, especially in the highly competitive landscape of International Film Festival circuits, can be a challenging task. The country's latest offering in this regard, is Sumo Didi.

Sumo Didi screened at Palm Springs International Film Festival



Sumo Didi has become the only Indian film this year - thus far - to be screened at 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival. Prior to this the Shriyam Bhagnani led film was also featured at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival - yet again, the only Indian film screened there this year. Sumo Didi has received a thunderously positive response from both these much celebrated film festival circuits which is now sparking much conjecture about it potentially being India's next The Lunchbox.

For the unversed, The Lunchbox, which released back in 2013, is directed by Ritesh Batra and stars the late Irrfan Khan along side Nimrat Kaur in what was her breakout role. The poignant film swept the awards circuit that year with a cumulative 48 nominations out of which it bagged 29 wins. This included a Golden Rail Cannes Film Festival win and a BAFTA nomination for Ritesh Batra.

What is Sumo Didi about?



Sumo Didi traces the struggle and rise of India's first first professional sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave. Essayed by Shriyam Bhagnani, the film makes for a formidable commentary on turning one's apparent weaknesses into what propels one forward in life - it showcases the drive of a middle class girl challenging societal stereotypes with her unparalleled achievements.

Directed by Jayant Rohtagi, Sumo Didi has been penned by Nikhil Sajan.