Advertisement

The 2024 SAG Awards saw iconic reunions from shows like Modern Family, Breaking Bad, and The Devil Wears Prada. One year after the historically long Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike, A-listers from the entertainment industry came together to honour one another for their outstanding work. Cillian Murphy won the night's honour for Oppenheimer at the 2024 SAG Awards, while Christopher Nolan's film made waves in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Breaking Bad reunion at SAG Awards

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, Dean Norris, R.J. Mitte and others from the hit series Breaking Bad gathered to present the Best Drama Series Ensemble trophy to the cast of Succession at the 2024 SAG Awards. Breaking Bad had previously won the same category award a decade ago. The cast's playful banter on stage was the event's highlight.

Devil Wears Prada reunion at SAG Awards

Many fans were moved by the reunion of the iconic trio from The Devil Wears Prada. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep graced the SAG Awards stage together and evoked nostalgic memories in the audience. Not only did they present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but they also added humour to the occasion with a playful skit.

Advertisement

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt just reunited on stage at the SAG awards



Meryl: “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestley.”



Anne: “No, no. That wasn’t a question.” pic.twitter.com/v6WZEVEYKn — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

Modern Family reunion at the SAG Awards

At the event, the cast of Modern Family including Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, and others reunited once more to reveal the winner of Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Netizens were left in tears affter watching the cast of Modern Family together on the stage.

THE MODERN FAMILY ADULT CAST REUNITED AT THE SAG AWARDS!!! OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/tdlaj8AATq — ella dunphy ⸆⸉ (@popcoxology) February 25, 2024

Lord of the Rings reunion at the SAG Awards

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin had a conversation about why Wood never received his SAG Award trophy after The Lord of the Rings won years ago at the same event. Astin further mocked Wood for not being present to pick up the award, implying that he either sold it on eBay or burned it.