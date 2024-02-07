Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
To Kill a Tiger Director Reacts To Oscar Nomination, Says 'This Film Needs A Big Platform'
Filmmaker Nisha Pahuja was overwhelmed when she got to know that her documentary film To Kill a Tiger got nominated in the 2024 Oscars.
Nisha Pahuja, director of To Kill a Tiger, was elated after learning that her film received a nomination in the Best Feature Documentary category for the 2024 Oscars. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nisha Pahuja revealed that she got to know about the honour while watching the live announcement. The filmmaker shared that she was in shock after To Kill a Tiger made it to the Oscars 2024.
Nisha Pahuja reacts to her film's Oscar nomination
Nisha Pahuja was overwhelmed when she learnt that her documentary film To Kill a Tiger got nominated in the 2024 Oscars. She tol The Hollywood Reporter, "I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I was over the moon. Yeah, I just couldn’t believe it." To Kill a Tiger follows the life of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, as he fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, who was sexually assaulted by three men in 2017.
Aside from her career milestone, Nisha Pahuja is more concerned with the global platform her film has secured, which will drive impact for greater gender justice for survivors of rape and other forms of sexual violence in India and around the world, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
"This whole journey and the determination to do this has been because this film needs a big platform, because it’s important. And it’s a tough subject, and I know this film has work to do in the world," Nisha Pahuja said.
To Kill a Tiger nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Nisha Pahuja, a Delhi-born filmmaker now in Toronto, directed the India-based documentary To Kill a Tiger, which earned a Best Documentary Feature nomination at the 96th Oscars. The film previously won the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. The other contenders in the category include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is scheduled for March 11 (IST).
