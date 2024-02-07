English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

To Kill a Tiger Director Reacts To Oscar Nomination, Says 'This Film Needs A Big Platform'

Filmmaker Nisha Pahuja was overwhelmed when she got to know that her documentary film To Kill a Tiger got nominated in the 2024 Oscars.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Nisha Pahuja
A file photo of Nisha Pahuja | Image:Nisha Pahuja/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nisha Pahuja, director of To Kill a Tiger, was elated after learning that her film received a nomination in the Best Feature Documentary category for the 2024 Oscars. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nisha Pahuja revealed that she got to know about the honour while watching the live announcement. The filmmaker shared that she was in shock after To Kill a Tiger made it to the Oscars 2024.

A file photo of Nisha Pahuja | Image: Nisha Pahuja/X

 

Nisha Pahuja reacts to her film's Oscar nomination

Nisha Pahuja was overwhelmed when she learnt that her documentary film To Kill a Tiger got nominated in the 2024 Oscars. She tol The Hollywood Reporter, "I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I was over the moon. Yeah, I just couldn’t believe it." To Kill a Tiger follows the life of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, as he fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, who was sexually assaulted by three men in 2017.

Advertisement
A still from To Kill a Tiger | Image: IMDb

 

Aside from her career milestone, Nisha Pahuja is more concerned with the global platform her film has secured, which will drive impact for greater gender justice for survivors of rape and other forms of sexual violence in India and around the world, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

"This whole journey and the determination to do this has been because this film needs a big platform, because it’s important. And it’s a tough subject, and I know this film has work to do in the world," Nisha Pahuja said.

To Kill a Tiger poster | Image: IMDb

 

To Kill a Tiger nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Nisha Pahuja, a Delhi-born filmmaker now in Toronto, directed the India-based documentary To Kill a Tiger, which earned a Best Documentary Feature nomination at the 96th Oscars. The film previously won the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. The other contenders in the category include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is scheduled for March 11 (IST).

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos12 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement