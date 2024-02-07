Advertisement

After several reports surfaced claiming that Travis Kelce will not be able to attend the Grammy 2024 with Taylor Swift, the news has been confirmed by the NFL star himself. Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he said, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for." The American pop sensation has been nominated in six categories, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album.

Travis Kelce to not accompany Taylor Swift at Grammy 2024

The NFL star and the rest of the Chiefs will be arriving in Las Vegas at the same time but they have a tight schedule for next Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking at the chat show, Travis said, “Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week. I think I've got practice on Sunday." Travis explained how his schedule just won't allow him to attend the show while staying focused on Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl in five years.

As of now, it is not clear if Taylor will attend the Grammy Awards alone or will bring along a plus one.

Travis Kelce opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Travis earlier opened up about the details of his relationship with Taylor and shared his memorable attempt to connect with the pop star. At a stop on Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, he said that he "unsuccessfully tried" to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. Kelce revealed that he had unwitting assistance in capturing Swift's attention. People in Swift's circle, aware of Kelce's presence at the concert, played the role of cupid. He discovered later that there were individuals in the singer's corner who facilitated their initial contact. The surprising twist in the love story came from Swift's own young cousins who are avid fans of the Super Bowl champion. They played the role of matchmakers by informing Swift about Kelce's presence at the Arrowhead Stadium and sharing the quirky incident involving the friendship bracelet.