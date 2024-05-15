Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela attended the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 14. The actress wore a dramatic pink ruffled-sleeve outfit for the event. Interestingly enough, fans couldn’t stop but draw comparisons of Urvashi’s look with Deepika Padukone’s 2018 Cannes ruffled gown.

Urvashi Rautela pays homage to Deepika Padukone's 2018 Cannes look?

Urvashi shared a set of photos from her Cannes outing on Wednesday, May 15. The actress wore a bright pink corseted dress with fluffy sheer at the shoulders from the shelves of Khaled and Marwan. The outfit featured a mid-thigh slit, which she paired with lace gloves that hung down to her forearms and a headdress adorned with similar studs.

The look was very similar to Deepika’s 2018 Cannes outfit. Her dress was a work of excess art, with frills that flowed like waves of grandeur and exaggerated power shoulders. The Piku star chose emerald drop earrings and an uptight hairdo to go with the look. Her makeup precisely highlighted her features and brought forth her inherent beauty.

Deepika padukone at Cannes 2018 🩷 https://t.co/H4xXpRepFu pic.twitter.com/N0ydD3ENiv — 🎀 (@eshajayasrii)

The star-studded Day 1 at Cannes included the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's film The Second Act, featuring an impressive cast. Additionally, Oscar-winner Meryl Streep was honoured with the prestigious Palme d'Or for her remarkable contributions to cinema, enhancing the evening's allure. Throughout the 12-day event, the Cannes Film Festival will present a diverse array of films from around the globe, showcasing premieres, screenings, and glamorous red carpet-moments.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.