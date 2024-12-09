Vocal For Local: Diljit Dosanjh Compares Black Marketing Of His Concert Tickets With Foreign Artists

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Addressing the issue of black marketing of tickets for his concerts as part of the ongoing "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has said while artists are blamed for the fraudulent practice, it's not their fault.

The singer broke his silence on the issue, which has plagued his tour ever since he kickstarted the India leg of his tour in Delhi on October 26, during his performance in Indore on Sunday.

"For a while, it has been going against me that Diljit's concert tickets are being sold in the black market. But it's not my fault that tickets are being sold that way, isn't that so? If you are getting the ticket for Rs 10 and you sell it for Rs 100, what's the fault of the artist?" Diljit can be heard saying in the video he shared on his official Instagram account.

"Do one thing, put the blame on me. So, people from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don't have any fear of being defamed. I don't have any tension," he further said.

According to organisers, "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" became the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets earlier in September. However, there were many fans who couldn't get the tickets to witness the concerts following which there has been a rise in the sales of passes at higher prices through black market channels.

In October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering probe into "black marketing" of tickets for British rock band Coldplay and Diljit's concerts.

Diljit said black marketing is an old practice.

"This is not something new. Black marketing of tickets has been going on since the time immemorial. Earlier it was cinema... Only the avenues have changed”, he added.

At his Indore show, the singer-actor also wished the best to singers Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who are also currently busy touring India.

"This is the beginning of independent music so there will be challenges. Whenever evolution takes place, challenges occur. But we will keep doing our work. All the independent artists over there, double the hard work.

"The time of Indian music has come. Earlier, foreign artists would come and their tickets were sold in lakhs in black market. Now, it's happening with Indian artists that their tickets are getting sold (in black). This is what you call vocal for local," he added.

Diljit also shared a clip from his Indore concert on Instagram and captioned it: "Love You Indore Baut Pyar Kal Ka Concert Rahat Indori sahab Ke Naam Raha - DIL LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." He will next perform in Chandigarh on December 14.