Vyjayanthimala Conferred With Padma Vibhushan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala was among the many recipients of the Padma awards that were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday, May 9. For the unversed, the Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian award.

Vyjayanthimala conferred with Padma Vibhushan

Bharathanatyam dancer and actress Vyjayanthimala was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The hall erupted with cheers and applause as Vyjayanthimala's name was announced. She greeted PM Narendra Modi before taking to dias to receive the honour from the President of India. The announcement of the coveted civilian awards was made on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

Five eminent persons who were awarded country’s second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan included Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak and Bharat Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam. During Thursday's ceremony, Chiranjeevi too was bestowed with the honour. His son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni were in attendance.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan upon veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali in the field of Art during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrpati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/KJmFEAcqnr — ANI (@ANI)

Usha Uthup, Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

Previously in April, President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Bhushan upon actor Mithun Chakraborty in the field of Arts. Usha Uthup was also bestowed with the honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside 132 recipients of Padma Awards 2024.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan upon singer Usha Uthup in the field of Arts. pic.twitter.com/ttxFrCO6A8 — ANI (@ANI)

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan upon actor Mithun Chakraborty in the field of Arts. pic.twitter.com/0kG7tokdkj — ANI (@ANI)

The ceremony was held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil services.