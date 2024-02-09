Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Zakir Hussain Reacts To Triple Grammy Win: Proud To Be Carrying National Flag

Zakir Hussain said he is overwhelmed by the love that has come his way for his triple win at the Grammys this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It was a great day for India at the Grammys, says tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who is overwhelmed by the love that has come his way for his triple win at this year's music awards. The veteran percussionist was India's big winner with three Grammys at the annual ceremony.

Zakir Hussain pens a note post-Grammy win 

Hussain expressed gratitude to admirers and followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday. ''I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love, affection, and blessings for my multiple Grammy wins. ''It is impossible for me to individually respond to all of you but be assured that you are all in my heart and I'm bowing to each and every one of you in thanks. It was a great day for India at the Grammys and I'm proud to be carrying the national flag,'' he wrote.

 

Hussain’s triple win at Grammys 2024

At the Grammys, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Hussain earned his first honour for best global music album for This Moment as part of the fusion music group Shakti, which includes founding member, British guitarist John McLaughlin, as well as vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

He later won two other awards for best global music performance for Pashto and best contemporary instrumental album for ''As We Speak'', along with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer.

Advertisement

In a separate post on social media, Hussain thanked fashion designer Manish Malhotra for dressing him up for the annual awards earlier this week. ''My heartfelt thanks to @manishmalhotra05 for creating these stunning outfits for me to wear and making me look so good,'' he wrote.

 

The musician is set to perform with Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot, and Gino Banks at this year's edition of Drum Day on February 10 at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

17 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

21 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

27 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

28 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

30 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

36 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile21 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World23 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement