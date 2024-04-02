Advertisement

General Elections 2024 is around the corner and to urge youngsters to vote in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India has roped Ayushmann Khurrana. Through this campaign, the National Award-winning actor will request the youth of our country to step up and exercise their right to choose the next leaders of our nation in Parliament. Santosh Ajmera, Director, of Voter Education at the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, has commended, Ayushman Khurana for his invaluable & pro bono, support for the recent ECI campaign TVC, to address issues of urban and youth apathy in the electoral participation.

“The film while a commentary on individual behaviour whereby, voting day is often considered as a holiday with 100s of excuses offered for not to vote, Ayushmann Khurana, gives out a beautiful message and a single reason why one should vote. His act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. ECI has tried to utilise Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilize youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana is 'honoured and humbled' part of the campaign

The actor shared that everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. He added that the power to choose the leaders who will represent the country represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us. "Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours," he continued.

Ayushmann further added that he is "honoured and humbled" to have been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We are the largest democracy in the world, we are also a country with a huge youth population. So, it is imperative that the youth participates in deciding the future of our nation by casting their vote,” he concluded.

