Bengali Actor And Theatre Icon Manoj Mitra Dies At 86 Due To Age-related Ailments
Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, who died on Tuesday at the age of 86 in Kolkata, was known mainly for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues. His plays also underscored the struggle of the oppressed common man.
Manoj Mitra breathed his last on November 12 | Image: X
