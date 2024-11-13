Published 15:47 IST, November 13th 2024
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh
Akshara Singh lodged a written complaint with the Danapur police station in Patna on Wednesday. She received threat calls from two different numbers.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Akshara Singh received death threat from from two different numbers on Monday, November 11 | Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram
