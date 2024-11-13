sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:47 IST, November 13th 2024

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh

Akshara Singh lodged a written complaint with the Danapur police station in Patna on Wednesday. She received threat calls from two different numbers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Akshara Singh received death threat from from two different numbers on Monday, November 11
Akshara Singh received death threat from from two different numbers on Monday, November 11 | Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram
