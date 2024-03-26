×

Updated August 24th, 2022 at 09:04 IST

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death: Doctors to conduct postmortem in Goa hospital today

The postmortem of the mortal remains of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of her death, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
sonali phogat
Image: instagram/@sonali_phogat_official | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The postmortem of the mortal remains of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of her death, an official said.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Monday evening, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The family members of Phogat arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

A senior GMCH official said a panel of two experts - Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares - from the hospital's forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said Phogat had arrived in Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna area.

She was brought to the hospital from the hotel around 9 am on Tuesday, he said.

She was brought to the St Anthony Hospital after she complained of uneasiness, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

Singh said there is no foul play in the case, even as Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

There are no external injury marks on the body, the DGP said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death. 

Image: instagram/@sonali_phogat_official

Published August 24th, 2022 at 09:04 IST

