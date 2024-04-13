Advertisement

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had recently opened up her single relationship status, stating that she was happy to be in that space at the moment, though she admitted that it does get 'lonely at times'. The actor, who was currently in the news for Good Luck Jerry, also stated that she did not want to come into a relationship with anyone who was looking for 'healing' and that she would not welcome such people. The actor's love life has always been a part of rumour mills and one of the people she has been linked has been Akshat Rajan.

The actor recently took to her official social media handle on Thursday and wished her rumored ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan on his birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor wishes Akshat Ranjan on birthday

Janhvi was present during Akshat's birthday celebrations and posted a boomerang video of the birthday boy cutting his cake. She also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happy birthday to my heart Kissy to U forever love U.” Along with a heartfelt picture of them together, she captioned it, “One since day one.”

This is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor has posted pics with Akshat Rajan, and their bond often sparks rumours about their relationship. The duo is said to be childhood friends.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry, which was released on an OTT platform. From her acting to dialogue delivery, her performance was highly praised by fans. The actor now has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. Janhvi will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.