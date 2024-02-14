Advertisement

Gunday hit the big screen in 2014 and emerged as a box office hit. The film was headlined by Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. To celebrate the day, choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram account to share a series of behind the scene visuals from the film set.

Gunday choreographer takes a trip down memory lane

On February 14, Bosco Martis took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from Gunday shoot. He shared the photos of the lead actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra caught in candid moments. The photos are now doing rounds on social media.

Sharing the carousel of photos, Bosco wrote in the caption, “Down the memory lane sharing some #bts pics from the movie #gunday .. It’s been 10 years to this journey and the songs are still buzzing in all the night clubs and parties.” He also wrote “happy days” in the caption. The songs from the movie like Tune Maari Entriyaan and Asalaam-e-Ishqum.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra celebrate Gunday’s 10 year

On the occasion Arjun Kapoor also shared throwback photos from Gunday. He took to his Instagram stories to share throwback photos of him and Ranveer Singh from the film set. However the actor did not share the quintessential BTS stills. He shared the photos in the form of memes. He shared the pictures a day before the film completed 10 years.

Priyanka Chopra also reminisced about the time spent on the movie set. She also reshared the photos shared by other cast and crew members and tagged the costars. The actress shared, “So cute. What a fun time that was. Miss you boys.” Gunday was released on February 14, 2014.