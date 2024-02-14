English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

10 Years Of Gunday: Choreographer Bosco Martis Says Film's Songs Are 'Still Buzzing In Night Clubs'

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram to share a series of BTS photos from the sets of Gunday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gunday
Gunday | Image:Bosco Martis/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gunday hit the big screen in 2014 and emerged as a box office hit. The film was headlined by Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. To celebrate the day, choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram account to share a series of behind the scene visuals from the film set. 

Gunday choreographer takes a trip down memory lane 

On February 14, Bosco Martis took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from Gunday shoot. He shared the photos of the lead actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra caught in candid moments. The photos are now doing rounds on social media. 

Sharing the carousel of photos, Bosco wrote in the caption, “Down the memory lane sharing some #bts pics from the movie #gunday .. It’s been 10 years to this journey and the songs are still buzzing in all the night clubs and parties.” He also wrote “happy days” in the caption. The songs from the movie like Tune Maari Entriyaan and Asalaam-e-Ishqum. 

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra celebrate Gunday’s 10 year 

On the occasion Arjun Kapoor also shared throwback photos from Gunday. He took to his Instagram stories to share throwback photos of him and Ranveer Singh from the film set. However the actor did not share the quintessential BTS stills. He shared the photos in the form of memes. He shared the pictures a day before the film completed 10 years. 

Priyanka Chopra also reminisced about the time spent on the movie set. She also reshared the photos shared by other cast and crew members and tagged the costars. The actress shared, “So cute. What a fun time that was. Miss you boys.” Gunday was released on February 14, 2014.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement