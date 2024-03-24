Advertisement

Many people may not know Geeta Agarwal by face. The theatre actor however, has become a recurring choice when it comes to playing small but emotionally significant roles in much of the recent slate of big banner titles that have seen through their release. The actress, now slowly but surely gaining on popularity, reflected on the importance of playing supporting characters in congruence with directors increasingly giving more weightage and respect to her roles.

Geeta Agarwal reflects on the difference in perspective with women directors



In a recent interview with PTI, Geeta Agarwal opened up about the personal progress she has made, from playing nameless characters, to finally having a name on script. She also reflected on how having a woman director at the helm has often been what has made the difference. She revealed how there have often been times when she has been offered a role with the line, "You are playing the role of a mother to 'x' actor" - a baffling experience for the theatre artiste. Sharing her reaction she added, "I’m like, ‘What kind of offer is this?’ There has to be something substantial."

Referring to her role in the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, she said, "When I was doing Chhapaak, my character had no name, but in the script, her name was Rama, this is what a woman director does. In A Suitable Boy , my character’s name was not there deliberately, she was addressed as Mrs Mahesh. In 12th Fail, I remember my character’s name Pushpa was written on my hand. When you have a name for your character, you get that confidence...Now, my characters have started having names. This is a big change that has happened."

Geeta Agarwal is more concerned with the context of the character as opposed to the screen time



Geeta Agarwal has held roles in some of the biggest films under the guidance of some of the most renowned directors, most of whom she has worked with more than once. Speaking about being unhesitant when it comes to playing supporting roles, the actress emphasized how the context of the role is much more important than the length.

She said, "Whenever I work with a director, they often repeat me. Fortunately, I got to work with some great directors like Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Mira Nair, Meghna Gulzar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Varun Grover. I don’t believe in luck, but I’m glad I got to be part of great films. Irrespective of whether the role was small or big, it had a proper graph." The actress has also held roles in films Fighter and Oh My God 2 among several others.