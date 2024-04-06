Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:23 IST
12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Confirms Film's China Release As Its Silver Jubilee Nears
12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer.
12th Fail will soon be releasing in China, director Vidhu Vino Chopra has confirmed. In an interview with Variety, Chopra, whose inspirational drama emerged as one of the biggest hits last year and earned more praise after its OTT release, shared that the movie will get good reception anywhere there is "struggle". The film's theme is struggle and overcoming all odds.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail's China release
As the film nears its silver jubilee (25 weeks running in cinema halls), Chopra shared that he is all set to release the movie in a grand manner in China. He recalled the time that when the Vikrant Massey starrer was screened at the Marco Mueller for the Asia-Europe Young Cinema in Macau and how the audience gave it a standing ovation. He confirmed the film's release in Chinese market soon.
"We are releasing in China in a big way this year. I was invited to Macau by Marco Mueller for the Asia-Europe Young Cinema film festival. We had a standing ovation in China. And for me that was very gratifying. There were Hindi dialogues, and I of course couldn’t read the subtitles in Chinese. But the way people were clapping, the audience’s reaction was incredible. I have no doubt that this film will do very well. Not only in China, but in every market where there is struggle… where, like in the movie, there is a big government job that you can get through exams and then that changes your life. Where that one exam changes your life forever. Wherever that is… of course in China, in Korea… wherever that is, the film will do very well, because the people will relate to the struggle of the protagonist,” Chopra told Variety.
12th Fail based on a real-life story
Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. While Vikrant Massey plays the role of Manoj, newcomer Medha Shankr steps into the shoes of Shraddha.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:23 IST
