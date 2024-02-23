English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST

12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey, Wife Sheetal Thakur Name Their Son Vardaan; Share Unseen Photo

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their baby boy on February 7. On February 23, they revealed the name of their son.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:Vikrant Massey/Instagram
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, who welcomed their first child last week, have finally revealed the name of their son. The couple seeing the son as a boon, have named him Vardaan. Along with the name, Vikrant also shared an unseen photo. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in soft pink outfits, while also sharing a glimpse of their baby boy.

Vikrant names his son Vardaan

On Friday, February 23, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of his family. Along with the post, he wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!"

The couple welcomed the baby on February 7. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST

