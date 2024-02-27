Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:30 IST
3 Idiots Co-stars Aamir Khan-Sharman Joshi Reunite At Laapataa Ladies Screening, Fans Miss Madhavan
Two out of 3 Idiots - Aamir Khan aka Rancho and Sharman Joshi aka Raju reunited at the screening of Laapataa Ladies in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The makers of Laapataa Ladies are gearing up for the release of the upcoming film which has been creating a storm on the internet since the trailer was unveiled. As just a few days are left for the release, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao held a special screening in Mumbai today, February 27 for the celebs. The red carpet event witnessed a heartwarming moment when two out of 3 Idiots - Rancho and Raju reunited at the screening. Twinning in black ensembles, Sharman and Aamir happily posed for the cameras.
Laapataa Ladies is slated to release on March 1.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:30 IST
