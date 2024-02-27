Advertisement

The makers of Laapataa Ladies are gearing up for the release of the upcoming film which has been creating a storm on the internet since the trailer was unveiled. As just a few days are left for the release, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao held a special screening in Mumbai today, February 27 for the celebs. The red carpet event witnessed a heartwarming moment when two out of 3 Idiots - Rancho and Raju reunited at the screening. Twinning in black ensembles, Sharman and Aamir happily posed for the cameras.

Laapataa Ladies is slated to release on March 1.