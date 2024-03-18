×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

3 Idiots Star Boman Irani Is 'Glad' He Never Got To Play A 'Hero' In 4-decade-long Career

Boman Irani last featured in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor's journey in front of the camera spans over two decades - 22 years and counting to be precise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Boman Irani
Boman Irani | Image:bomanirani/Instagram
Boman Irani was recently invited for a speech at Oxford, coupled with a felicitation ceremony at UK's Indian High Commission. The actor had several candid insights to share with the audience as he took the stage for his talk.

Boman Irani is at peace with never having played the quintessential 'hero'


Boman Irani's speech at Oxford saw him get matter of factly about not being offered the lead role in films. The actor further reflected how he never expected the same from any filmmaker. Instead, he found complete thrill in playing off-beta characters which he felt he could "mould" as per his own will.

He said, "Imagine I joined the industry at 24, you think I could’ve managed to look like a hero? No!...It definitely gave me a chance to do complex characters that I could mould, create, give them different looks - make them bald or long haired, much older or even younger."

Boman Irani on how he differentiates between similarly placed characters


Incidentally, Bomani Irani has played the role of a teacher in as many as three films. These are Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), 3 Idiots (2009) and Dunki (2023). When asked how he differentiates between similar role, Irani revealed that the profession of his character, is hardly a concern. He said, "It doesn’t matter whether you play 10 police officers. I do not judge the character by the profession. I judge him by his world view, temperament, flaws."

The actor also reflected on how he particularly dislikes the tag of being a 'senior actor', also asserting he would never categorise himself as one. The primary reason behind this is the perception that the artist in on the verge of retirement, something which is not even a consideration for him currently. He said, "When you say that, everybody alludes ‘are you trying to retire?’ I am still discovering myself. I’m debuting as a director at 64. Who does that?" For the unversed, Boman had announced his directorial venture during an interview back in May of 2023. Not only will the actor be directing the film, but will also be penning the script besides starring in it. The project is being bankrolled by his son Kayoze Irani. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

