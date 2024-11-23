Published 20:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
₹500 Crore To ₹50 Lakh: Blockbuster Actor, Director's Film Fares Dismally At Box Office
After delivering hits in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again respectively, director Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn's Naam released on November 22 in cinemas.
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s much-delayed film, Naam released in theatres on November 22. The action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but got delayed due to the demise of one of the producers of the movie, according to a press release issued by the makers. Naam is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie is faring poorly at the box office with its two-day collection standing at just ₹30 lakh. Interestingly, on November 1 on Diwali, Ajay saw the release of Singham Again and director Anees' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also debuted alongside it.
They collectively minted over ₹500 crore after 2 week-run in the cinema halls. However, Ajay and Anees' Naam have seen no takers at the box office.
Naam box office collection detailed
Naam minted ₹22 lakh on its opening day. Its collection dipped to ₹8-10 lakh on its second day, indicating that its theatrical run is doomed. Even if the film manages to collect twice as much on Sunday, it will barely touch the ₹50 lakh mark in its opening weekend.
Naam, which sees the team up of Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee, comes after their respective blockbuster movies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Ajay, Anees collaborate for the 4th time in Naam
Naam is directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt Ltd. The feature film marks the fourth collaboration between Ajay Devgn and the director. The duo previously worked together on films like Hulchul, a 1995 action thriller, romantic-comedy Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha (1998), and the 2002 psychological thriller Deewange. Also starring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, Naam was released by Pen Marudhar across the nation in cinemas.
