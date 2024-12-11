Published 23:02 IST, December 11th 2024
Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: Khushi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin Lead The Celeb Roll Call
Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: Khushi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Manoj Tiwari, Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his daughter Shora and others attended bash.
- Entertainment News
Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: The newlyweds hosted their post-wedding bash on Wednesday evening which was attended by numerous celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan with nephew Agastya Nanda, Manoj Tiwari, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and others. For the reception, the newlyweds twinned in black ensembles, while Aaliyah added a dash of gold to her dress.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui came with his elder daughter Shora in traditional.
Aaliya and Shane got married this afternoon in the presence of their families and close friends. Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from first wife Aarti Bajaj.
Updated 23:50 IST, December 11th 2024