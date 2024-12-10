Published 20:00 IST, December 10th 2024
Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Pre-wedding Festivities: Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor Attend Mehendi Ceremony
Khushi Kapoor shared a series of photos from Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane's mehendi ceremony. It was also attended by Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to marry her fiance Shane Gregoire this week. The pre-wedding festivities are underway and today (December 10), Kashyap and Gregoire families are celebrating the Mehendi ceremony. Aaliyah's BFF and actress Khushi Kapoor has shared a series of photos from the event, offering an inside glimpse of the function. Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin was also snapped arriving at the ceremony.
Inside Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's mehendi/sangeet ceremony
Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared the adorable photos offering a closer look at her outfit, followed by several inside photos, featuring Aaliyah, Shane and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. The first few photos show Khushi in a pink saree with multicoloured embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with emerald colour jewellery and gold bangles.
Towards the end of the album, there are a few photos from the function. The 10th photo shows Khushi posing with Aaliyah, who is green lehenga with a matching handbag. It is followed by a photo of Shane sitting on a dhol in green sherwani. The last photo is a mirror selfie featuring Khushi, her friend and Vedang.
In the caption, she wrote, "Mehendi Day".
Kalki Koechlin arrives in a shade of green at Aaliyah and Shane's mehendi ceremony
In the video shared by a paparazzo, Kalki can be seen happily posing for the camera stationed at the venue. For the event, Kalki wore a green skirt with white embroidery paired with a matching blouse. She sported nude makeup with tinted pink lips and tied her hair in a neat bun.
For the unversed, Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in Mumbai last year and shared the photos from the dreamy proposal.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:00 IST, December 10th 2024