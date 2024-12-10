Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Pre-wedding Festivities: Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor Attend Mehendi Ceremony

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to marry her fiance Shane Gregoire this week. The pre-wedding festivities are underway and today (December 10), Kashyap and Gregoire families are celebrating the Mehendi ceremony. Aaliyah's BFF and actress Khushi Kapoor has shared a series of photos from the event, offering an inside glimpse of the function. Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin was also snapped arriving at the ceremony.

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's mehendi/sangeet ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared the adorable photos offering a closer look at her outfit, followed by several inside photos, featuring Aaliyah, Shane and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. The first few photos show Khushi in a pink saree with multicoloured embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with emerald colour jewellery and gold bangles.

Towards the end of the album, there are a few photos from the function. The 10th photo shows Khushi posing with Aaliyah, who is green lehenga with a matching handbag. It is followed by a photo of Shane sitting on a dhol in green sherwani. The last photo is a mirror selfie featuring Khushi, her friend and Vedang.

In the caption, she wrote, "Mehendi Day".

Kalki Koechlin arrives in a shade of green at Aaliyah and Shane's mehendi ceremony

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Kalki can be seen happily posing for the camera stationed at the venue. For the event, Kalki wore a green skirt with white embroidery paired with a matching blouse. She sported nude makeup with tinted pink lips and tied her hair in a neat bun.