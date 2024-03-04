Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary's Photo From Sitaare Zameen Par Set Goes Viral; Actors Looks Revealed

Darsheel Safary recently shared a collage of photos from the original film and the set of Sitaare Zameen Par, which revealed Aamir Khan’s look from the movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is now all set to star in his next, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which is a sequel to his 2008 film Taare Zameen Par, also features the original actor Darsheel Safary in the new movie. The actor is reuniting with Aamir after 16 years and is excited about filming the project. In his recent Instagram post, he shared a collage of two photos from the original film and the set of Sitaare Zameen Par, which revealed Aamir’s look from the movie. 

Aamir Khan’s new look from Sitaare Zameen Par

In the image from Sitaare Zameen Par’s set, Aamir was seen sporting a full white beard and hair. He was dressed in a black bandhgala as he gestured with his hand towards Darsheel. The younger actor was seen copying his pose and donned a jacket and a black t-shirt. 

In the caption, Darsheel wrote, “BOOOMMMMM! 16 years later, and we're together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged. ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. 4 Days to go!!!” 

What did Aamir Khan say about Sitaare Zameen Par?

Aamir shared some details about the project during his recent interview. "I'm starring in and producing this film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of 'Taare Zameen Par'. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare...' I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me," said Aamir.

 

 

Taare Zameen Par followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

