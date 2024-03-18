×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh's Photo From Sitaare Zameen Par Leaked?

A picture of Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan, reportedly from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, has gone viral seemingly confirming the actress' role in film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Genelia Deshmukh with Aamir Khan
Genelia Deshmukh with Aamir Khan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the movie is reportedly an official adaptation of the Spanish film Champions and will be helmed by RS Prassana. Sitaare Zameen Par is set to commence production in January 2024 and is slated for release during Christmas 2024. Aamir hinted that the film will be a fun ride when he said, “It will make you laugh as much as you cried watching Taare Zameen Par.”

Is Genelia Deshmukh the female lead in Sitaare Zameen Par?

A picture has gone viral on the internet where Aamir and Genelia can be seen chit-chatting while the actor sips his beverage. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation whether Genelia is part of the project or not. The viral photo could very well be from the set of an ad shoot or an old image.

 

Genelia and Aamir | Image: X

 

When reports of Genelia's casting in Sitaare Zameen Par first circulated

Last year in October, sources close to the production had revealed to Pinkvilla that Aamir personally handpicked Genelia for the role and believed that she perfectly fits the character of a strong, independent woman. The duo previously collaborated on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, However, in different capacities, and are eager to reunite on screen. Genelia will portray Aamir's love interest and share the journey of training a team of specially-abled individuals with the protagonist.

The source added, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir and this one has him in the lead. Genelia is also very excited to play the part and team up with Aamir for the first time. It’s a perfect casting given the demand of the script and character arc.”

The casting decision aligns seamlessly with the film's storyline and character dynamics. Both Aamir and Genelia have begun their individual preparations for their roles and will undergo transformations to suit their characters. "Sitaare Zameen Par" promises to be a comedy entertainer with slice-of-life elements.

Drawing parallels to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par, the title suggests a focus on special individuals but with a comedic twist. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with casting for other roles underway.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

