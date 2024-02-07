English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Aamir Khan Is Open To Star In Romantic Films But There Is A Condition

Asked whether he was open to doing romantic movies, Aamir Khan said he would feature in one if it had an age-appropriate romance.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:X
Aamir Khan says he is back to movies after a short break that helped him reconnect with his family. The actor-filmmaker, who has produced his former wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, said the time away from movies helped him bond with his family. He revealed that he also started learning Hindustani classical music during this period.

Aamir Khan is ready to work again 

"I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years... I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong bond with them," said Aamir, as per PTI

 

"I am ready to work again now. I began shooting for my next film on February 1," said Aamir, who took a break from movies after the failure of "Laal Singh Chadha" in 2022.

Aamir Khan opens up about starring in a romantic film 

Asked whether he was open to doing romantic films, Aamir said he would feature in one if it had an age-appropriate romance. "Romance is a little uncommon in this age but if they are age-appropriate, why not? I would like to do all kinds of genres. But I can't become an 18-year-old, I will not do that," he said. 

 

The actor, 58, praised Rao's second directorial project, which is set to release on March 1. Rao made her debut as a filmmaker with Dhobhi Ghat in 2010. Rao said Aamir had given a screen test for Laapataa Ladies but they mutually decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop as the movie has a rural backdrop.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

