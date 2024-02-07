Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur earlier this month. Since then the newlyweds have been busy sharing unseen photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies. Speaking of which, on Saturday, Ira shared a carousel post offering a glimpse of the dinner party.

However, what grabbed our attention was a goofy image of the Khan family, featuring Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Advertisement

The Khans pose goofily in this throwback photo

Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a series of photos dressed in a black off-shoulder dress paired with matching boots. Nupur, on the other hand, looked dashing in a tuxedo. Among all the photos, there was a photo in which Aamir, Kiram, Reena, Ira and Azad are posing for the camera in different poses.

Advertisement

Aamir can be seen donning a brown shirt paired with beige pants and a grey shirt, while Kiran opts for a cream dress and Reena in a pink traditional suit. Ira's brother Azad opts for a suit.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "We clean up well".

Advertisement

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The couple signed the official document on January 3 in Mumbai and got married in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur on January 10. They concluded the ceremonies with a star-studded post-wedding bash in Mumbai on January 13. It was attended by who's who of the industry including Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, Saira Banu, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to name a few.

Meanwhile, Aamir is all set to return to acting after a year-long break since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. He will reportedly kick start for the shooting of Sitare Zameen Par in February.