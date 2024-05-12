Advertisement

Aamir Khan recently marked his presence at a special screening of Sarfarosh, organised in lieu of the film completing a momentous 25 years. Candid conversation at the press event, saw the actor reveal his biggest regret at the time of filming the movie.

'Can't we redo these scenes?'



Known to be a thorough perfectionist, with his eye for detail being one of his biggest strengths, Aamir Khan, even 25 years later, cannot get one pesky detail out of his head. The actor revealed that at the time of filming for Sarfarosh, he was shuffling between multiple projects. He said, "I was really disturbed about one thing while shooting the film. I was in continuity with a couple of films that time."

Khan would have liked to replicate his look across all scenes down to the T. However, he could not, kepping in mind his other projects. To date, noticing the continuity issues, bothers the actor. Aamir continued his anecdote in Hindi, a rough translation of which reads, "I was not able to cut my hair short and this bit disturbed me a lot. Even today when I watch the film, I go, 'Can’t we redo these scenes?' Luckily I was supposed to be in plain clothes so yeah we tried to pull it off."

Aamir Khan's ACP Ajay Singh Rathod still gets the actor compliments



Despite being 25 years old and treading in the shadow of Aamir's multiple career defining projects since, Sarfarosh appears to still hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. The press event saw the actor reveal how to this date, he is still showered with compliments over his portrayal of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod.

He said, "That is one of the strengths of the film. Whenever I meet a police constable they always say how they love this film. How real it feels. That's the strength of the script and John (Matthew Matthan) as a director. He kept it as real as possible and still making it exciting and thrilling."