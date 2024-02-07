Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Aamir Khan's Ex Kiran Rao, Sister Nikhat Shares Unseen Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Nikhat Hegde, Aamir Khan's sister, took to her Instagram handle to share a string of unseen photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding photo
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding photo | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aamir Khan's dughter Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur. Before that, the couple had a registered marriage on January 3. Following the wedding, Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde took to her social media handle to share some unseen moment from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding.

Aamir Khan's sister drops unseen photos from Ira-Nupur's wedding

Nikhat Hegde, Aamir Khan's sister, took to her Instagram handle to share a string of unseen photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. She captioned the post, "So many more happy memories from Ira Nupur wedding." The photos shared by Nikhat featured Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Reena Datta, Kiran Rao, Azad, Junaid Khan, Pritam Shikhare, and the guests dancing, singing, and having a fun time during the wedding ceremony. One of the unseen wedding photo also featured veteran actress Rekha.

Kiran Rao shares fun moments from Ira-Nupur's wedding

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, also took to her Instagram handle to share a series of adorable moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot. ♥️😊 📸 @davidpoznic #iranupurwedding." Kiran radiates joy in the first photo, dressed in a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress. The second image showed Kiran, Ira, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and Azad posing happily for the camera. Take a look.

What do we know about Ira-Nupur's wedding?

The wedding, held on the night of January 10 in Udaipur, followed Christian traditions. It was officiated by Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. Following their pronouncement as man and wife, the couple sealed the deal with a kiss.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan became engaged in September 2022. Nupur proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy race, in which he participated. On January 3, the couple signed the marriage registration document in front of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

