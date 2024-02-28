English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Aamir Khan's Ex-wife Kiran Rao Opens Up About Protecting Son Azad From Their 'Public Breakup'

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan ended their 16-year long marriage back in 2021. The filmmaker recently recalled how she kept son Azad from being traumatised over it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao is currently gearing up to see through the release of her film, Laapataa Ladies. The comedy film, set against a rural backdrop, will also incidentally be marking Rao's directorial debut. Ahead of the film's release scheduled for March 1, Rao revisited her divorce with Aamir Khan, speaking about it in context of son Azad.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were mindful of not traumatising son with their divorce


In a conversation with DNA, Kiran Rao opened up about the circumstances surrounding her divorce with Aamir Khan. For the unversed, the two had tied the knot in December of 2005, welcoming their son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. The reason behind Rao and Khan's amicable divorce was them simply redefining their relationship with one another as they mutually stepped out of their marital contract. 

Rao shared, "For me, it’s been quite easy at some level to manage the separation of having both personal relationship that is no longer marriage as well as professional. We decided that we wanted to change the definition of our relationship and end the social contract. We worked at it in a smooth way because we were conscious that Azad should not be, in any way, traumatized by this public breakup."

COVID made things easier for Kiran Rao


Rao went on to elaborate how the decision to go in for a divorce was taken by the duo during COVID. What this did, is that it commenced the mental preparation for the change to come without altering the physical set up. This, as per Rao, made the transition a much smoother experience than it would have otherwise been. 

She said, "We were lucky that it happened during Covid and we were living in the same house and our life didn’t change that much in a physical way. We spent much more time together as a result of Covid. It was quite smooth and I continue to value our ability to work together and professionally rely on each other."

Published February 28th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

