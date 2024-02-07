Aamir Khan's Reply To Working With Kiran Rao Post Divorce Goes Viral

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been separated for three years now, but have maintained a healthy friendship. Kiran is often seen spending time with the veteran star and their son Azad. She was also one of the guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding and was equally involved in all the pre-wedding ceremonies. However, when Aamir was asked about collaborating with Kiran post-divorce, the 3 Idiots actor gave an epic reply.

Aamir Khan opens up about working with Kiran Rao post-divorce

Aamir Khan attended an event in Mumbai where he was asked about working with his ex-wife. The actor, who is known for his witty responses, jokingly said has it been said by any doctor that once you are divorced, you immediately turn into enemies? “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai?"

The actor considers him fortunate that Kiran came into his life and their journey was quite happening. He added, "Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. We are like a family.” Adding to Aamir's statement, Kiran, who was also present at the event, said that they enjoy with each other. To which Aamir also joked that she even scolds him.

Kiran Rao opens up about her divorce from Aamir Khan

Earlier in an interview with The Week, Kiran revealed that she and Aamir didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; they just separated. Despite being separated she and Aamir's family including his first wife Reena Dutta, live in the same complex. While her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law live upstairs, Reena lives next door, and Nuzhat Khan (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. “These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family,” she concluded.

Aamir and Kiran married in December 2005 after Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011 (through a surrogate mother).