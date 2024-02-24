English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Aamir Khan Shares His Views on AI: No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It

Talking about AI, Aamir Khan said during the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, "We will continue to see new kinds of technology (around us)."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:Aamir Khan Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Aamir Khan recently opened up about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said one cannot ignore the fact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm. Aamir further asserted that he believes one should make the best use of the technology.

Aamir Khan shares his views on AI

Talking about AI, Aamir Khan said during the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, "We will continue to see new kinds of technology (around us). AI is taking the world by storm, as and when we move forward, we will know what will happen. I’m always behind in terms of technology. My life revolves around stories."

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

 

"With technology there’s no turning back, be it any profession or industry… You cannot curb a new technology. There’s no need to stop it either, you have to learn to evolve with it,” the 58-year-old actor said on day one of ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0," Aamir Khan continued.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is promoting her upcoming directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies with the superstar across the country, was also part of the session called, Telling Laapataa Tales.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao echoed similar sentiments and said one should make the right use of technology.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

 

"I don’t know what all can actually happen through AI. ChatGPT can help school kids. We know that it can help in writing, editing. There’s a debate whether it should be allowed in writing (or not). I don’t think you can stop AI, we all are using some form of technology to improve, it depends on how well we can use it," Kiran Rao said.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

 

About Laapataa Ladies

Produced by Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan, who is best known for socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, said he doesn’t not pick subjects only when they are issue based.

He said, "Sometimes, when I come across a story like ‘Laapataa Ladies’, or ‘Taare Zameen Par’, and they say something important as well, if I like it, I do it. But I’m not making those films because they are saying something important, I do so because they entertain me, and then I hope other people might also like it."

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo