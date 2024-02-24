Advertisement

Aamir Khan recently opened up about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said one cannot ignore the fact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm. Aamir further asserted that he believes one should make the best use of the technology.

Aamir Khan shares his views on AI

Talking about AI, Aamir Khan said during the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, "We will continue to see new kinds of technology (around us). AI is taking the world by storm, as and when we move forward, we will know what will happen. I’m always behind in terms of technology. My life revolves around stories."

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

"With technology there’s no turning back, be it any profession or industry… You cannot curb a new technology. There’s no need to stop it either, you have to learn to evolve with it,” the 58-year-old actor said on day one of ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0," Aamir Khan continued.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is promoting her upcoming directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies with the superstar across the country, was also part of the session called, Telling Laapataa Tales.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao echoed similar sentiments and said one should make the right use of technology.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

"I don’t know what all can actually happen through AI. ChatGPT can help school kids. We know that it can help in writing, editing. There’s a debate whether it should be allowed in writing (or not). I don’t think you can stop AI, we all are using some form of technology to improve, it depends on how well we can use it," Kiran Rao said.

A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: X

About Laapataa Ladies

Produced by Aamir Khan Production and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan, who is best known for socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, said he doesn’t not pick subjects only when they are issue based.

He said, "Sometimes, when I come across a story like ‘Laapataa Ladies’, or ‘Taare Zameen Par’, and they say something important as well, if I like it, I do it. But I’m not making those films because they are saying something important, I do so because they entertain me, and then I hope other people might also like it."

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)