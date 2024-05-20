Advertisement

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the movie is reportedly an official adaptation of the Spanish film Champions and will be helmed by RS Prassana. On May 19, a video of the actor seemingly shooting in Delhi went viral on social media.

Aamir Khan shoots for Sitaare Zameen Par in Delhi?

On May 19, a fan recorded a video of Aamir Khan in the streets of Delhi. A shoot setup including camera personnel and film crew could also be seen in the video. The video was shared with the caption, “#aamirkhan shooting for #sitaarezameenpar in #delhi”

In the video, the Ghulaam actor could be seen simply pacing on the street with a few other men. He donned a green T-shirt and grey pants in the video. In another video recorded by a fan, the actor can be seen walking with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. As per reports, the female lead of the film Genelia D Souza also accompanied the team for the shoot in the national capital.



Aamir Khan has THIS to say about Sitaare Zameen Par

On March 12, Aamir Khan Productions hosted a live interaction for fans on social media. In the session, the actor shared exciting details about Sitaare Zameen Par. Adding to the anticipation, Khan disclosed that the film will take a lighter, more comedic approach compared to its predecessor, Taare Zameen Par.

He assured fans that while the former film tugged at heartstrings, the latter will tickle the funny bone, saying, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh." Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par which shed light on dyslexia. In an old interview, Aamir confirmed the commencement of shooting of the sequel and expressed hopes for its release on Christmas this year. This will mark the actor’s return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs Of Hindostan, both of which underperformed at the box office.