Aamir Khan Skips Mention Of Maharaj Controversy, But Says He Was Stressed Before Junaid's Debut
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj, which is streaming on Netflix since June 21. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Junaid Khan with Aamir Khan and Shalini Pandey | Image: Aamir Khan Fans/X
19:32 IST, July 31st 2024