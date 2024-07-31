sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 19:32 IST, July 31st 2024

Aamir Khan Skips Mention Of Maharaj Controversy, But Says He Was Stressed Before Junaid's Debut

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj, which is streaming on Netflix since June 21. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Junaid Khan with Aamir Khan and Shalini Pandey
Junaid Khan with Aamir Khan and Shalini Pandey | Image: Aamir Khan Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:32 IST, July 31st 2024