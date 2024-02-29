English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Set To Mark His Debut With Maharaj; Here's When, Where To Watch It

Junaid Khan is reportedly playing the role of a journalist in a historical drama, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Son of actor-producer Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film Maharaj, backed by YRF Entertainment. The streaming platform revealed the movie's first poster on Thursday which portrayed it as a tale of power and journalism.

What more do we know about Maharaj?

According to Netflix, Maharaj is reportedly set in the 1800s and delves into the confrontation between a common journalist and an esteemed societal figure who is described as a messiah. The narrative unfolds as the fearless reporter exposes a series of unsettling truths and challenges the established order.

 

 

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra of Hichki fame, Maharaj has a cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, alongside Junaid Khan. While the release date remains undisclosed, the film promises to showcase Junaid in his debut role as a journalist.

Inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, wherein a religious leader took legal action against a newspaper for defamation, Maharaj draws parallels to true events.

Advertisement

This venture marks Netflix's second collaboration with YRF Entertainment, following the success of their historical drama series, The Railway Men which recently celebrated its 100-day milestone on the platform. Notably, The Railway Men has maintained its position on India's top 10 series list since its premiere in November.

 

 

Did you know Junaid Khan got rejected from 15 movies even before his debut?

Actor Aamir Khan recently revealed to a news portal, “Mera beta hai Junaid. Usne abhi pehli film ki shooting complete ki hai. Iske pehle voh 15 dafah reject hua hai. Voh alag alag jagah, acting aur theatre seekhne ke baad, alag alag jagah gaya kaam maangne. Mujhse nahi maanga kaam, aur na maine usko bola ki main usse kaam doonga. Voh gaya casting directors ke office main aur voh bahaar wait karta tha. Jab usko chance milta tha, voh audition deta tha. Audition deke voh fail hota tha. Usko koi role nahi mila. Ultimately, usko ek role mil gaya.”

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

4 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

6 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

6 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

18 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

18 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

18 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Local Bazaars That Every Shopaholic Needs To Visit

    Travel11 minutes ago

  2. Planning A Trip To Jamnagar? These Spots Should Be On Your Bucket List

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. How To Plan A Solo Female Trip For A Safe And Fun Vacation

    Travel14 minutes ago

  4. Discover the Latest Tourist Hotspots in Dubai

    Initiatives15 minutes ago

  5. REVA University Hosts REVA Vishwa Samvada 2024

    Initiatives22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo