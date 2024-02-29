Advertisement

Son of actor-producer Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film Maharaj, backed by YRF Entertainment. The streaming platform revealed the movie's first poster on Thursday which portrayed it as a tale of power and journalism.

What more do we know about Maharaj?

According to Netflix, Maharaj is reportedly set in the 1800s and delves into the confrontation between a common journalist and an esteemed societal figure who is described as a messiah. The narrative unfolds as the fearless reporter exposes a series of unsettling truths and challenges the established order.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra of Hichki fame, Maharaj has a cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, alongside Junaid Khan. While the release date remains undisclosed, the film promises to showcase Junaid in his debut role as a journalist.

Inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, wherein a religious leader took legal action against a newspaper for defamation, Maharaj draws parallels to true events.

Advertisement

This venture marks Netflix's second collaboration with YRF Entertainment, following the success of their historical drama series, The Railway Men which recently celebrated its 100-day milestone on the platform. Notably, The Railway Men has maintained its position on India's top 10 series list since its premiere in November.

Did you know Junaid Khan got rejected from 15 movies even before his debut?

Actor Aamir Khan recently revealed to a news portal, “Mera beta hai Junaid. Usne abhi pehli film ki shooting complete ki hai. Iske pehle voh 15 dafah reject hua hai. Voh alag alag jagah, acting aur theatre seekhne ke baad, alag alag jagah gaya kaam maangne. Mujhse nahi maanga kaam, aur na maine usko bola ki main usse kaam doonga. Voh gaya casting directors ke office main aur voh bahaar wait karta tha. Jab usko chance milta tha, voh audition deta tha. Audition deke voh fail hota tha. Usko koi role nahi mila. Ultimately, usko ek role mil gaya.”