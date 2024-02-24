Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Aamir Khan Was 'Emotionally Hurt' After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure, Says 'I’ve Taken Time To...'

Aamir Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed to garner success at the box office. Despite a stellar cast, it only minted ₹61.36 crore at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his production film Laapata Ladies. During the promotional event for the film, the actor reflected on the failure of his last release Laal Singh Chadhha. The film failed to garner a decent collection at the box office despite a star-studded cast. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹61.36 crore. 

Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked: Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha Failure 

As per PTI, the Aamir Khan spoke about the failure of his last released film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film was directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead. Aamir said he was “emotionally hurt”.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: IMDb

“It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it. The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story. “I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, ‘I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels’ Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked, I’ve taken time to absorb the grief,” he said. 

Aamir Khan says he does not pick his movies based on the social relevance of the subject 

Khan, who is best known for socially relevant films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, said he doesn’t not pick subjects only when they are issue-based. “People come to theatres, they look for a majedar story, and then you can say (social message) whatever you wish to through the film, and even if you don’t say anything, that’s also ok. Like, in some of my films such as, Delhi Belly, Ghajini, there’s no social message,” said Aamir. 

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: IMDb

“Sometimes, when I come across a story like Laapataa Ladies, or Taare Zameen Par, and they say something important as well, if I like it, I do it. But I’m not making those films because they are saying something important, I do so because they entertain me, and then I hope other people might also like it,” he added. 

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

