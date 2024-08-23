sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 22:59 IST, August 23rd 2024

Aashiqui Star Anu Aggarwal Recalls Makers Would Come To Her Without Scripts: They Had Money But...

Anu Aggarwal gained immense popularity in the 1990s after featuring in the musical romantic drama Aashiqui directed by Mahesh Bhatt. She starred alongside Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anu Aggarwal
Anu Aggarwal was the lead actress in the film Aashiqui | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:59 IST, August 23rd 2024