Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Slams Artists For Using Autotune: It Is Like Split Milk

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about the use of autotunes. He said, "People do not know what autotune is, just like me."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhijeet file photo
Abhijeet file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a renowned Bollywood playback singer who has sung more than 6000 songs in several languages. Recently, the singer weighed in on how artists have been using autotunes in their songs. Talking about the same, he said that till date he has no idea about autotune.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticises musicians who use autotune

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about the use of autotunes. He said, "People do not know what autotune is, just like me. I do not know what it is. If you ask me to total 24 and 25 I’ll immediately answer 49. If you ask others, they will have to think or use a calculator to do the math."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

 

Abhijeet Bhattacharya continued, “If you are saving reels are using autotunes, well, I don’t know. If the milk splits, its either turned into something sweet or paneer, and I call that paneer nice not the split milk bad. Autotune is like the split milk. You don’t know it’s there." He further added, “It’s a good thing that Junior, Koko and Rocky haven’t gone to studios yet. Do you know who they are? They are my pets. They also don’t know what autotune is. If they go to a studio and autotune is used on their audio, they will come out and hit us, bite us."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya file photo | Image: X

 

Abhijeet Bhattacharya claims he’s only sung for superstars

The singer also got candid about only singing for superstars and claimed that a singer is only successful if he has a heroic voice. Abhijeet, who has sung for actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, revealed "Hero ko bannane mein bahut bada haath hota hai ek gaane ka, gaano ka. (A song plays a major role in the fame of actors)."
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:47 IST

