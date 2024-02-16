English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Lahore 1947 Finds Its Villian In This Actor

Abhimanyu Singh, known for movies such as Gulaal, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will play the antagonist in Lahore 1947.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lahore 1947
Lahore 1947 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has boarded the cast of director Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, the makers announced on Friday. The upcoming period film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is fronted by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The actor known for movies such as Gulaal, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will play the antagonist in Lahore 1947.

Rajkumar Santoshi issues a statement 

“Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish (Puri) ji and Danny (Denzongpa) ji but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead.

“Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong lead role as antagonist in ‘Lahore 1947’. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry,” Santoshi said in a statement.

Advertisement

 

Abhimanyu Singh predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. He has vast experience working in films such as Lakshya, Dhol, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among many others.

Advertisement

What do we know about Lahore 1947?

Talking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors. 

Advertisement
Preity Zinta will make her acting comeback opposite Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947

 

The details of the plot of the movie have been kept under wraps. The film will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar with Santosh Sivan attached as director of photography.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence13 minutes ago

  2. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info14 minutes ago

  3. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. R Ashwin claims 500th Test wicket with Zak Crawley dismissal vs England

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo