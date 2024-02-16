Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Lahore 1947 Finds Its Villian In This Actor

Advertisement

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has boarded the cast of director Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, the makers announced on Friday. The upcoming period film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is fronted by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The actor known for movies such as Gulaal, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will play the antagonist in Lahore 1947.

Rajkumar Santoshi issues a statement

“Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish (Puri) ji and Danny (Denzongpa) ji but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead.

“Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong lead role as antagonist in ‘Lahore 1947’. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry,” Santoshi said in a statement.

Abhimanyu Singh predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. He has vast experience working in films such as Lakshya, Dhol, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among many others.

What do we know about Lahore 1947?

Talking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.

Preity Zinta will make her acting comeback opposite Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947

The details of the plot of the movie have been kept under wraps. The film will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar with Santosh Sivan attached as director of photography.

(with inputs from Agencies)