Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Celebrate Holi With Friends | PHOTOS

After celebrating Holi at Bachchan house, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with their daughter Aaradhya joined some friends for an intimate gathering.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek and Aishwarya with their friends. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan seemingly had a blast as they celebrated Holi with their friends. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse that showed them dancing and posing for the cameras.

(A viral photo of Abhishek-Aishwarya | Image: Instagram)

How Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Holi?

After celebrating Holi at Bachchan's house, Abhishek-Aishwarya with their daughter Aaradhya joined their friends for an intimate gathering in Mumbai. In one of the viral photos, Aishwarya is posing with her daughter with their pet in white ensembles. In the next photo, the couple was seen posing for a groupie (group selfie) with their friends, holding each other close. Besides smearing colours, Aishwarya joined the kids in playing with foam as the actress was covered in coloured foam as she posed with a little girl for the camera.

(A viral photo of Abhishek-Aishwarya | Image: Instagram)

Piya Marker, a Parent Coach, shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring several memorable moments from the Holi celebration. "Happy Holi from us to you… wishing you all many beautiful colours in your life… today and all the year through!" read the caption.

Netizens puzzled over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Bachchan Holi celebration

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a carousel post featuring memorable moments from Holi at the Bachchan household. The entrepreneur and podcaster shared glimpses of the Bachchan family's elaborate Holika Dahan celebrations. This was followed by an equally detailed post about the family ringing in Holi together in a private celebration. The caption to Navya's photo dump interestingly referred to one of her grandfather's evergreen Holi songs, reading "Rang Barse". While the entire clan was present at the Bachchan residence, rejoicing in the spirit of the festival, Aishwarya and Aaradhya failed to make an appearance in any of the posts.

Netizens were quick to figure out the mother-daughter duo's absence from the celebrations and flooded the comment section with queries inquiring about the whereabouts of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. One Instagram user commented, "Why don't u upload pic of Aishwarya and Aaradhya too? Aren't they Ur family members".

However, the mother-daughter duo was present during the Holika Dahan celebrations and netizens seemingly missed the photo in which they are standing in the background while Navya applies tika to her Uncle Abhishek. 
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

