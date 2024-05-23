Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 12:04 IST
Abhishek Bachchan On Two Decades Of Yuva: Can’t believe...
‘Yuva' was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil as ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’. It is loosely based on the life of George Reddy, a scholar from Osmania University in Hyderabad.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the yet-to-be-titled Shoojit Sircar directorial, is celebrating two decades of his cult film ‘Yuva’ directed by Mani Ratnam.
On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video, which shows a scene where his character Lallan is testing the mic before an election speech.
The actor wrote on the video, “#20yearsofYuva. My God! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years."
The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonu Sood, and Esha Deol in key roles.
Abhishek plays a villain in the film, who carries out political assaults at the behest of a politician played by Om Puri.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote the Hindi dialogues for Abhishek’s character in the film. The two later had a fallout after Anurag felt Abhishek didn’t do justice to his dialogues. However, they buried the hatchets and went on to collaborate on ‘Manmarziyaan’ (2018).
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 12:04 IST