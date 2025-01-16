Published 09:34 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery LIVE UPDATES: Police Investigation On At Bandra Residence, 7 Teams Formed By Crime Branch
Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE: Devara actor was stabbed at 2 AM on Thursday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood, was stabbed by an unknown person at his residence at 2 AM on Thursday. Following the incident, the Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he is being treated for his injuries.
11:16 IST, January 16th 2025
Mumbai Police Investigating Servants
Sources in Mumbai Police said they are also investigating if the servants knew the accused and if there was any dispute between the maid and the accused.
11:09 IST, January 16th 2025
AICWA Demands Strict Investigation
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly demands a thorough investigation into this attack. A statement from the President of AICWA Suresh Shyamlal Gupta read: “The shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan following an alleged robbery attempt at his residence has created an atmosphere of fear within the industry. This incident comes shortly after the tragic murder of Baba Siddiqui, further escalating concerns about targeted crimes against high-profile individuals in Mumbai.” The statement mentioned that the AICWA “strongly” demands a thorough investigation into this attack.
11:06 IST, January 16th 2025
Congress Chief Spokesperson Launchs Attack On Maharashtra's Law and Order
On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe Patil says, "The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. There is pressure from the government on the administration. There is political.
10:56 IST, January 16th 2025
What CCTV Footage Reveals
Preliminary investigation reveals CCTV footage from two hours before the incident shows no one entering the house of actor Saif Ali Khan. Police suspect the attacker may have been inside the building beforehand. CCTV analysis is still ongoing: Mumbai Police
10:51 IST, January 16th 2025
7 Teams Formed To Investigate
7 teams have been formed by the Mumbai police crime branch to investigate Saif Ali Khan's robbery and stabbing incident. Encounter Specialist Officer Mr Daya Nayak is the man in the lead on the case.
10:24 IST, January 16th 2025
Director Siddharth Anand Vists Saif Ali Khan At Hospital
Salaam Namaste director Siddharth Anand, along with his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand, were snapped at Lilavati Hospital, to check on Saif Ali Khan.
09:49 IST, January 16th 2025
Jr NTR Wishes For Speedy Recovery For Saif Ali Khan
Jr NTR, who worked with Saif in Devara, expressed shock after learning about the incident. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”
09:45 IST, January 16th 2025
Police Arrive At Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Residence
Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at the Bandra residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan to investigate the attack on the actor by an intruder at his home.
09:32 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif ali Khan's Health Update
Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said Saif is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anesthesiologist and Dr Nisha Gandhi.
09:31 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Admitted To Lilavati At 3:30 AM
Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. He has suffered six injuries, two of which are deeper. Of this one is close to the spine.
09:29 IST, January 16th 2025
Deputy Commissioner of Police Reacts
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor (Saif Ali Khan) and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."
09:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attacked
When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official told PTI. The incident occured around 2 AM on Thursday.
09:28 IST, January 16th 2025
Unknown person entered Saif ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's residence
An unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence at midnight and argued with his maid, late last night.
