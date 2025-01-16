Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery LIVE UPDATES: Police Investigation On At Bandra Residence, 7 Teams Formed By Crime Branch

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly demands a thorough investigation into this attack. A statement from the President of AICWA Suresh Shyamlal Gupta read: “The shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan following an alleged robbery attempt at his residence has created an atmosphere of fear within the industry. This incident comes shortly after the tragic murder of Baba Siddiqui, further escalating concerns about targeted crimes against high-profile individuals in Mumbai.” The statement mentioned that the AICWA “strongly” demands a thorough investigation into this attack.