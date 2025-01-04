Actress Missed Dream Bollywood Debut In Sultan, Her 1st Movie Was Box Office Flop, Is Now Tollywood's 'Lucky Charm'

Cinema has a way of making careers. The industry is laden with examples of rags-to-riches stories of stars that serve as motivation for those who want to pursue their dreams. Mrunal Thakur's journey in the industry started on TV but as her dreams led her to the big screens, stars had a different plan for her.

A still from Love, Sonia | Image: IMDb

Not Anushka Sharma, Mrunal was offered Sultan

Only a few will know that Mrunal Thakur was offered Sultan (2016), which turned out to be a huge box office hit and remains one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of all time. In an episode of Bigg Boss, it was revealed that Mrunal was the first choice for the leading lady's part in Sultan but she could not do the film. Eventually, the project went to Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma in a still from Sultan | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with Love, Sonia (2018). While the film was a commercial flop, it received good reviews and Mrunal was noticed. She then bagged Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and came into the spotlight among mainstream audiences. Now, with her success in Telugu cinema - Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, she has been labelled as Tollywood's lucky charm.

Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit movie poster | Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Her next movie in the industry is Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh.

Mrunal's TV career