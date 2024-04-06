×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Adah Sharma Reacts To Reports Of Her Buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Apartment: Got Overwhelmed

Adah Sharma stated that she would prefer to discuss the matter of buying her new home at an appropriate time while maintaining her privacy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput and Adah Sharma
Sushant Singh Rajput and Adah Sharma | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Adah Sharma was snapped outside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's home last year, where he lived till his death in 2020. Ever since the actress has been asked several if she would be interested in purchasing the sea-facing flat. Now, the actress has stated that she would prefer to discuss this at the appropriate time while maintaining her privacy.

Did Adah Sharma buy Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if she had bought Sushant’s old Mumbai apartment, Adah decided to keep her silence on the matter. The actress said, “For now, I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

 

Adah was also questioned about the negative comments made against Sushant after the news of his apartment being sold broke. The actress expressed her disbelief and stated that she does not support those statements. Furthermore, she expressed her desire to contribute to the preservation of everything in which Sushant was treated with respect.

Adah went on to say that she doesn't think it's right for people to make comments about someone who is no longer with us. She asserted unequivocally that it makes no difference to her if others criticise her, and that she will publicise any materialistic purchases in due course.

Glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat 

 

What more do we know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment?

The massive duplex 4BHK apartment at Mont Blanc Apartments has a wonderful view of the sea and measures 2,500 square feet, including a deck. The property, located on the sixth floor of Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West, was posted online by its real estate agent, Rafique Merchant, in December 2022 to attract possible renters or buyers.

Following a paparazzo's post saying that Adah Sharma was buying the said apartment where Sushant had previously lived, TellyChakkar reported in August 2023 that her team had confirmed the news.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

