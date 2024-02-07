Advertisement

Recently, many celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to slam various airlines for their mismanagement and delays in flight. The latest one to join the list is Adarsh Gourav. The actor who is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, took to his Instagram handle to share his plight and accused Air India of exploiting everyone on the flight.

Adarsh Gourav Slams Airline

Sharing three different posts, Adarsh Gourav wrote, “After a 7.5-hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

In another post, the actor wrote, "The worst is that there will be nobody held accountable and so many people I have spoken to on this flight have lost so much money and go through massive inconvenience and no one will be compensated. Frustrating to see corporations operate with such free will that they fearlessly exploit everyone knowing there is nothing to lose. Never taking an @airindia flight again."

Advertisement

Adarsh Gourav Calls Out Airlines' Staff

"I was wrong to think that India Go Airway is the worst Indian ailine. Air India has beaten them to it by a mile. Terribly irresponsible staff, horibbly maintained aircrafts with swarms of mosquitoes, no accountability, the delay is now more than 12 hours. This has been a nightmare. So disappointed in the tatas. Was seriously hoping that they would revive the fleet and it's already sinking reputation but the way they've handled this situation and left 200 people hanging just shows how little they care."

Advertisement

14 Hours And Yet Another Delay: Gourav

After a few hours he shared another post that read: "14 hours later without sleep and our luggage and yet another delay, I don't even know what to say anymore."

