Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Adarsh Gourav Slams Airline After Being Stuck At Airport For Over 14 Hours: Without sleep and...

"Terribly irresponsible staff, horribly maintained aircrafts with swarms of mosquitoes, no accountability," says Adarsh Gourav about the airline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Recently, many celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to slam various airlines for their mismanagement and delays in flight. The latest one to join the list is Adarsh Gourav. The actor who is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, took to his Instagram handle to share his plight and accused Air India of exploiting everyone on the flight.

Adarsh Gourav Slams Airline

Sharing three different posts, Adarsh Gourav wrote, “After a 7.5-hour delay and making us deboard a flight to Bangkok, @airindia still has no answers. No concrete plan to get us on any flight and not let us collect our check-in baggage too. Please help us amplify this matter.”

In another post, the actor wrote, "The worst is that there will be nobody held accountable and so many people I have spoken to on this flight have lost so much money and go through massive inconvenience and no one will be compensated. Frustrating to see corporations operate with such free will that they fearlessly exploit everyone knowing there is nothing to lose. Never taking an @airindia flight again."

Advertisement

Adarsh Gourav Calls Out Airlines' Staff

"I was wrong to think that India Go Airway is the worst Indian ailine. Air India has beaten them to it by a mile. Terribly irresponsible staff, horibbly maintained aircrafts with swarms of mosquitoes, no accountability, the delay is now more than 12 hours. This has been a nightmare. So disappointed in the tatas. Was seriously hoping that they would revive the fleet and it's already sinking reputation but the way they've handled this situation and left 200 people hanging just shows how little they care."

Advertisement

14 Hours And Yet Another Delay: Gourav

After a few hours he shared another post that read: "14 hours later without sleep and our luggage and yet another delay, I don't even know what to say anymore."
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News34 minutes ago

  3. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World36 minutes ago

  4. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement