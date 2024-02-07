Adipurush Actor Sunny Singh Poses With MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant At Latter's Sister's Engagement

Advertisement

Adipurush actor Sunny Singh took to his Instagram account to share photos with ace cricketers MS Dhoni, Nitish Pant and Rishabh Pant. The actor marked his presence at the engagement ceremony of Rishabh’s sister. A photo of the actor with the cricketers is now doing rounds on social media.

Sunny Singh poses with ‘incredible souls’ at Sakshi Pant’s engagement

On January 19, Sunny Singh took to his Instagram account to share a photo with cricketers MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Pant. Sharing the photo on social media, the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor wrote in the caption, “Creating bonds and unforgettable stories with these incredible souls. 💫” In the carousel, Sunny also shared a candid photo in which he can be seen on the dance floor.

All three cricketers are expected to make a comeback on the field in the upcoming IPL T20 2024. The former Indian cricket team skipper is reportedly preparing for his final IPL season after lifting the trophy five times before. The captain of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant underwent a challenging phase after a serious car accident he survived in 2022. The cricketer has been in recovery mode for over a year and will be seen on the pitch soon. Sunny Singh is gearing up for the release of his next Risky Romeo.

When Kriti Sanon partied with MS Dhoni

A screengrab of Kriti Sanon's post | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Sunny Singh is not the only Bollywood celebrity who was seen striking a friendship with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Previously, his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon partied with the cricketer and his wife on the occassion of New Year 2024. Kriti along with her sister Nupur was photographed at a roof-top celebration alongside MS Dhoni who was also in Dubai with their wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. The party in question also featured a few other well-known faces on the guest list.